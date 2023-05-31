Breaking News
Liverpool appoint Schmadtke as new sporting director

Updated on: 31 May,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

The 59-year-old German spent over four years in the same role with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg before leaving at the start of 2023. He will begin his new role on June 1

Jorg Schmadtke

Liverpool have appointed Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director, the Premier League club announced Tuesday.


The 59-year-old German spent over four years in the same role with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg before leaving at the start of 2023. He will begin his new role on June 1. 


Schmadtke will take over from Julian Ward, who is leaving after more than a decade at Anfield that featured Premier League and Champions League titles. Mike Gordon, the president of Fenway Sports Group, the club’s US-based owners, told Liverpool’s website that Schmadtke “will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us.” 

Liverpool manager Klopp, speaking earlier this month when asked about the possibility of compatriot Schmadtke joining the club, said: “I know he is a good guy and a smart guy. Very good at what he did in Germany, definitely, very successful.”

