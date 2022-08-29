Liverpool manager Klopp calls 9-0 win a perfect afternoon

Chris Mepham’s own goal set the tone for the second half, with Firmino, Fabio Carvalho and Diaz scoring as Liverpool just failed to take it to double digits

Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool’s big win against Bournemouth on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Jurgen Klopp called it the “perfect football afternoon” after Liverpool recorded their first win of the season with a record-equalling 9-0 Premier League victory against promoted Bournemouth. Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk scored in a whirlwind first half against shell-shocked Bournemouth. Chris Mepham’s own goal set the tone for the second half, with Firmino, Fabio Carvalho and Diaz scoring as Liverpool just failed to take it to double digits.

“We were not happy with the way we played[in the previous games]. We had good moments in nearly all the games where we showed things which we are strong at, and other things where we have to improve.” Klopp said at the post match press conference. “You just have to give the game a proper direction and that’s why I loved the start today so much.” “In the end it was the perfect afternoon for us.” “A lot of different goalscorers, all these kinds of things. Wonderful goals, fantastic situations and we all know that we needed something like that.” he added.

