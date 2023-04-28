Joel Matip’s header seals victory for Liverpool over West Ham

Lucas Paqueta put West Ham ahead with a fierce strike from outside the area in the 12th minute, only for Liverpool to equalize through Cody Gakpo—off another long-range strike—six minutes later

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (R) controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London Stadium, in London. Pic/AFP

Liverpool are not giving up on a Top-4 finish in the Premier League, however unlikely it seems.

A 2-1 win at West Ham on Wednesday was a third straight victory for Jurgen Klopp’s team and it was sealed by Joel Matip’s header from a corner in the 67th minute. Lucas Paqueta put West Ham ahead with a fierce strike from outside the area in the 12th minute, only for Liverpool to equalize through Cody Gakpo—off another long-range strike—six minutes later.

