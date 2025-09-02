With the Premier League window due to shut at 1800 GMT, there are a number of big deals yet to be done as clubs look to add quality

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is on the brink of a British-record £125 million (Rs 1099 crore) move to Liverpool from Newcastle on a frantic final day of the Premier League transfer window. The Sweden striker is understood to have arrived at the club’s training ground on Monday as a protracted saga nears its end. With the Premier League window due to shut at 1800 GMT, there are a number of big deals yet to be done as clubs look to add quality. Read More

