Updated on: 02 September,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

With the Premier League window due to shut at 1800 GMT, there are a number of big deals yet to be done as clubs look to add quality

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is on the brink of a British-record £125 million (Rs 1099 crore) move to Liverpool from Newcastle on a frantic final day of the Premier League transfer window. 

The Sweden striker is understood to have arrived at the club’s training ground on Monday as a protracted saga nears its end. With the Premier League window due to shut at 1800 GMT, there are a number of big deals yet to be done as clubs look to add quality.

