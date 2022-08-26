Lothar Matthaus returns Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final jersey

Matthaus, who swapped jerseys with Maradona at half-time of the final won by Argentina in Mexico, returned the historic apparel at a ceremony at the Argentina Embassy in Madrid

Argentina’s captain Diego Maradona afer winning the 1986 World Cup; (right) Lothar Matthaus

The jersey Diego Maradona wore in the 1986 World Cup final was back in Argentine hands on Thursday thanks to German great Lothar Matthaus.

Matthaus, who swapped jerseys with Maradona at half-time of the final won by Argentina in Mexico, returned the historic apparel at a ceremony at the Argentina Embassy in Madrid.

The shirt will be displayed at a new football museum in the Spanish capital. “It was always a great honour to play against him. As a player and a person, he was always someone very important to me,” Matthäus said.

