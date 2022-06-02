‘Loud, rude’

That’s what singer Cabello called football fans who interrupted her last week’s performance at Champions League final

Camila Cabello

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello is livid with the rude behaviour of football fans, who interrupted her by singing anthems of their favourite teams, instead of listening to her music.

Last week, while she performed a medley of her hit songs before the start of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, fans chose to loudly croon anthems at the Stade de France in Paris. Real Madrid went on to win 1-0.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, she wrote: “Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. My team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show...” In another tweet, she wrote: “Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!”

However, during her chat with an online user, one of Cabello’s followers explained that the football fans weren’t being deliberately rude.The user wrote: “Just so you know. European sport fans are passionate. Many fans live for their clubs, it’s their lifestyle. It’s not like USA where people come for the show. So your complaining was quite funny. Not your fault, but this doesn’t belong in Europe.”