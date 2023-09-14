Loving new No. 10 role: Bellingham

England star ecstatic after scoring in 3-1 win over Scotland

England’s Jude Bellingham after scoring against Scotland during their international friendly at Glasgow on Tuesday. Pics/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham stole the show with a goal and assist as England extended their 24-year unbeaten run against Scotland in a 3-1 friendly win to mark the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between the nations.

Phil Foden and Harry Kane were also on target as the Three Lions tamed the roar of Hampden Park and Scotland’s five-game winning streak on Tuesday.

The hosts had high hopes of a famous victory in football’s oldest international fixture after impressive wins over Spain and Erling Haaland’s Norway in recent months to close in on qualifying for Euro 2024. But Scotland suffered a sobering evening as England proved a class apart.

‘Enjoying more freedom’

Bellingham was the pick of Gareth Southgate’s stars as the Real Madrid midfielder revelled in the No. 10 role he has shone in for the Spanish giants in the early weeks of the season. “It’s just a freedom role really,” said Bellingham. “I know it depends on the system we play and we’ve got so many amazing players to accommodate. The team comes first always. I really enjoyed playing in that position today.”

Harry Kane

Southgate hailed the 116th clash between the sides as the renewal of a “great sporting rivalry” on the eve of the game.

However, the ugly side of the animosity between the two sets of supporters was on show even before a ball was kicked.

Fans play spoilsport

After the English national anthem was drowned out by a chorus of booing, a minute’s silence for former Scotland manager Craig Brown was disrupted by the away fans.

Once the action got underway Scotland were second best, even if it took England over half an hour to make their dominance show in the scoreline.

”We knew playing against England was going to be difficult but if you want to learn as a team, you have to play against the best teams,” said Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

