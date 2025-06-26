Coming from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, Luka Modric overcame difficulties to get his name in Real Madrid's folklore. With nearly 600 appearances and almost 30 major trophies, including a record six UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns, Modric's impact has been nothing short of legendary

Luka Modric. Pic/AFP

After the FIFA Club World Cup, Luka Modric will join the Italian giants, AC Milan. The 39-year-old had earlier stated that he would leave Real Madrid after the tournament, which is being played in the United States of America.

AC Milan Sporting Director Igli Tare stated that both parties have verbally agreed to the deal, which will see the midfielder don the AC Milan jersey.

"I spoke to him in person and saw a guy who is really eager to be competitive. His arrival is crucial for a group that needs players like him and leadership," said the 51-year-old.

"The first question Luka asked me was: 'Will we be a team built to win the championship? He has won six Champions Leagues and wants to be a star player from the start," he added.

"He is important for what he will convey in terms of mentality, leadership, and professionalism. The fact that he is an AC Milan fan makes this story even more exciting, and it would be great for him to have a stellar season, as at the end of the season is the World Cup," Tare told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Coming from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, Luka Modric overcame difficulties to get his name in Real Madrid's folklore.

With nearly 600 appearances and almost 30 major trophies, including a record six UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns, Modric's impact has been nothing short of legendary.

He won the 2018 Ballon d'Or by breaking the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. This also marks his skills and dominance at the highest stage.

Modric is known for his good control of the ball, vision and dominance in the middle. He has been the soul of Real Madrid's midfield, registering several wins with determination.

In the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, Real Madrid have won and drawn a game each in their two Group H matches. Ahead of their final group stage match, they will clash against Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg on Friday. Real Madrid will look to secure victory with an aim of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

(With IANS Inputs)