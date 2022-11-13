×
Lyon draw with Nice 1-1

Updated on: 13 November,2022 07:44 AM IST  |  Lyon
AP , PTI |

Former Lyon forward Benzema, now playing for Real Madrid, was given a hero’s welcome as he presented his Ballon d’Or to the home fans before kickoff

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema poses on the pitch with his Ballon d'Or trophy at half time of the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and OGC Nice at The Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. Pic/AFP


Karim Benzema returned and AlexandLacazettere ’s late penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Lyon against Nice to keep his team just ahead of the visitors in the French league.


Former Lyon forward Benzema, now playing for Real Madrid, was given a hero’s welcome as he presented his Ballon d’Or to the home fans before kickoff. 



Nicolas Tagliafico conceded a penalty for handball but Pepe saw his spot kick saved by Anthony Lopes. 


However, Lopes was penalized for moving off his line and Pepe took his second opportunity to break the deadlock in the 38th.

