Madrid, Barca legends unite in Mumbai for epic ‘Legends Faceoff’

One of football’s most iconic rivalries is set to unfold on Indian soil. On April 6 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the legends of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will once again engage in their legendary showdown in the ‘Legends Faceoff’, an electrifying spectacle that will showcase some of the most celebrated names in world football.

Confirmed for this highly anticipated clash are Luís Figo, Carles Puyol, Fernando Morientes, and Ricardo Quaresma, each a footballing legend in their own right.

Luís Figo, a Ballon d’Or winner in 2000 and a pivotal figure in Portuguese football history, played for both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Figo amassed numerous La Liga titles and lifted the 2002 UEFA Champions League with Los Blancos, leaving an indelible mark on both clubs’ histories.



Carles Puyol, a towering defensive presence for FC Barcelona and Spain, captained Barça to six La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies. He was also integral to Spain’s victorious 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2008 campaigns, solidifying his legacy as one of the game’s finest defenders.



Fernando Morientes, a clinical goal-scorer and key figure in Real Madrid’s era of dominance, helped secure three UEFA Champions League titles (1998, 2000, 2002). He also represented Spain in two FIFA World Cups (1998, 2002) and UEFA Euro 2004, further enhancing his reputation as a proven international talent.



Ricardo Quaresma, celebrated for his flair, creativity, and dazzling skills, played a key role in Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2016 triumph. The former FC Barcelona and FC Porto winger also won multiple league titles in Portugal and Turkey, alongside a UEFA Europa League title with Porto in 2011, cementing his place among the game’s most entertaining and skilful wingers.

Legends share their excitement ahead of the faceoff in Mumbai:

Luís Figo: “India, I know you love football, and I can’t wait to bring the magic to Mumbai. Let’s make this an unforgettable night!”

Carles Puyol: “India, I’ve seen your passion for football from afar—now it’s time to witness it up close. Can’t wait to feel the energy in Mumbai!”

Fernando Morientes: “I’ve played in some of the most electric stadiums in the world, and now it’s time to experience India’s football madness. See you soon, Mumbai!”

Ricardo Quaresma: “I’ve heard incredible things about football fans in India. Excited to finally experience it in Mumbai!”

Speaking on the association Mr. Josep Maria Meseguer, Head - Barcelona Legends, said:

“We truly appreciate India's efforts in bringing a historic match like El Clásico to Mumbai. Football holds a special place in the hearts of Indian fans, and events like these help strengthen the global football community. A special thanks to John Zaidi and The Sports Front team for their dedication and passion in making this possible. Their vision and hard work have created an incredible platform for fans to experience the magic of Barça Legends and Real Madrid Leyendas live.”

With the arrival of these footballing greats, Legends Faceoff promises to be an unmissable event for Indian football fans.

Event Details:

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Date: April 6, 2025

Tickets available on: District App