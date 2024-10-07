Breaking News
Madrid's Carvajal out for several months after serious knee injury

Madrid’s Carvajal out for several months after serious knee injury

Updated on: 07 October,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP

“He has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, a rupture of the external collateral ligament and a rupture of the popliteus tendon in his right leg,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

Madrid’s Carvajal out for several months after serious knee injury

Dani Carvajal

Madrid’s Carvajal out for several months after serious knee injury
Spanish defender Dani Carvajal is facing several months on the sidelines, Real Madrid confirmed Sunday, saying he needed surgery after a serious knee injury during a La Liga match against Villarreal.


“He has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, a rupture of the external collateral ligament and a rupture of the popliteus tendon in his right leg,” Real Madrid said in a statement.


Madrid captain Carvajal hurt his knee in the final minutes of the reigning champions’ 2-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday night which saw the team pull level with La Liga leaders Barca, who face Alaves on Sunday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

real madrid la liga madrid sports news football

