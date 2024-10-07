Madrid’s Carvajal out for several months after serious knee injury

“He has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, a rupture of the external collateral ligament and a rupture of the popliteus tendon in his right leg,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

Dani Carvajal

Spanish defender Dani Carvajal is facing several months on the sidelines, Real Madrid confirmed Sunday, saying he needed surgery after a serious knee injury during a La Liga match against Villarreal.

“He has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, a rupture of the external collateral ligament and a rupture of the popliteus tendon in his right leg,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

Madrid captain Carvajal hurt his knee in the final minutes of the reigning champions’ 2-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday night which saw the team pull level with La Liga leaders Barca, who face Alaves on Sunday.

