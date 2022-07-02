Man City sign German goalkeeper Ortega

The 29-year-old was a free agent after his contract at Arminia Bielefeld expired and is expected to provide back-up to first-choice stopper Ederson

Representative Image

Stefan Ortega said he is living the dream after the German goalkeeper secured a move to Manchester City on Friday. The 29-year-old was a free agent after his contract at Arminia Bielefeld expired and is expected to provide back-up to first-choice stopper Ederson.

“This is a fantastic move for me,” said Ortega. “Manchester City are an amazing team—a squad with world-class quality in every area. To be given the chance to join this group and help continue the success is a dream for me.”

