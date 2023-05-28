Man City’s Haaland bags two EPL Player awards

The 22-year-old has taken just 35 appearances to set a new Premier League record of 36 goals in a single season to help Manchester City retain the title

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland became the first man to win both Premier League player and young player of the year awards in the same season on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has taken just 35 appearances to set a new Premier League record of 36 goals in a single season to help Manchester City retain the title.

“I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season—thank you to everyone who voted for me,” said Haaland in a City statement.

“It has been an incredible first season in the EPL and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me.”

