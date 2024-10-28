Ten Hag was left to rue a familiar lack of ruthlessness as United’s fourth league defeat in nine games will spark further speculation on how long he will be given to turn the Red Devils’ fortunes around

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates his goal against Man Utd yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Man Utd lose 1-2 to West Ham; Chelsea win x 00:00

West Ham piled more pressure on beleaguered Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag with a dramatic 2-1 win on Sunday as Cole Palmer inspired Chelsea to a victory by the same scoreline over Newcastle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tottenham were beaten 1-0 at Crystal Palace, who picked up their first win of the season. Ten Hag was left to rue a familiar lack of ruthlessness as United’s fourth league defeat in nine games will spark further speculation on how long he will be given to turn the Red Devils’ fortunes around.

The visitors should have been out of sight by half-time at the London Stadium. Alejandro Garnacho hit the woodwork inside two minutes and Edson Alvarez also headed off his own crossbar. But it was Diogo Dalot who missed the biggest chance when the Portuguese international somehow fired over with the goal gaping. Under-fire West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui showed his disgust with the Hammers’ first-half display by making three substitutions at the break.

Crysencio Summerville was one of those introduced and he slid in to open the scoring against the run of play on 74 minutes. Casemiro brought United level nine minutes from time with a header from point-blank range. But there was late drama when VAR intervened for a foul on Danny Ings by Matthijs de Ligt. Jarrod Bowen smashed in the resulting spot-kick to take West Ham above United, who sink to 14th in the table.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever