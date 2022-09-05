Manager Pep Guardiola not happy as Aston Villa hold Manchester City

But Guardiola’s side were punished for failing to build on their lead as Leon Bailey’s blistering finish left the defending champions frustrated. “We were not precise in our final third touches. We had chances to score a second when the game was in our hands but we didn’t,” Guardiola said

Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland extended his remarkable start to life in the Premier League, but Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were not precise enough in Saturday’s 1-1 draw againt Aston Villa.



