Breaking News
Mumbai: Only Rs 170-cr property tax collected since 2016, says Panvel civic body
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Teachers across nation set to take special oath
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Manager Pep Guardiola not happy as Aston Villa hold Manchester City

Manager Pep Guardiola not happy as Aston Villa hold Manchester City

Updated on: 05 September,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  Birmingham
AFP |

Top

But Guardiola’s side were punished for failing to build on their lead as Leon Bailey’s blistering finish left the defending champions frustrated. “We were not precise in our final third touches. We had chances to score a second when the game was in our hands but we didn’t,” Guardiola said

Manager Pep Guardiola not happy as Aston Villa hold Manchester City

Pep Guardiola


Erling Haaland extended his remarkable start to life in the Premier League, but Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were not precise enough in Saturday’s 1-1 draw againt Aston Villa.
 
But Guardiola’s side were punished for failing to build on their lead as Leon Bailey’s blistering finish left the defending champions frustrated. “We were not precise in our final third touches. We had chances to score a second when the game was in our hands but we didn’t,” Guardiola said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
pep guardiola manchester city english premier league football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK