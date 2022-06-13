Breaking News
Manchester City announce the signing of Norwegian phenom Erling Haaland

Updated on: 13 June,2022 02:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Erling Haaland. Pic/ official Instagram account


Manchester City have finally announced the news that their fans have been eagerly waiting for. The recent Premier League champions took to social media to unveil their newest addition to the squad, the incredible young Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

They announced Haaland's arrival in simplistic fashion, with a plain "He's Here. Welcome, Erling Haaland" message on twitter.





It's no secret just how sough after the Norwegian is. Still only 21-years-old, Haaland lit up the scoring charts for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and put his name up in lights. He is widely regarded as the next biggest superstar in the world of football.

If there is anyone who can fill the legendary Sergio Aguero's boots, it is Haaland. This move is bound to make opposition fans green with envy. But more importantly, a statement signing of this sort will fill the rest of the Premier League teams with dread.

City were phenomenal last season, scoring 99 times in the league without a recognized striker. With Haaland in the team, they might become an even scarier prospect to face this season. Premier League teams beware!

