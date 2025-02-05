Manchester City splurge on Gonzalez; Spurs recruit Tel

City’s midfield frailties without Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who is out for the season due to a serious knee injury, were exposed in a 5-1 thrashing at Arsenal on Sunday

Manchester City signed Nico Gonzalez from Porto in the biggest move from Premier League clubs on Monday’s transfer deadline day, while Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel headed to Tottenham on loan.

City’s midfield frailties without Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who is out for the season due to a serious knee injury, were exposed in a 5-1 thrashing at Arsenal on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men find themselves in a battle just to qualify for next season’s Champions League, with the defending champions sitting fifth in the Premier League, 15 points behind leaders Liverpool. City were also in need of reinforcements for a blockbuster Champions League playoff round tie against holders Real Madrid later this month.

60 million euros for Nico

The ex-Barcelona midfielder Gonzalez, 23, arrives for a reported fee of 60 million euros.

Meanwhile, Tottenham were busy in the final hours of the window as they bolstered their injury-ravaged squad by signing Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

Tel reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Spurs earlier in the window after a deal of 60 million euros was agreed with the German giants. But the French under-21 forward has now moved to north London on loan until the end of the season with an option to sign him permanently in the summer.

Asensio to Aston Villa

Elsewhere, Aston Villa boosted their attacking options with the loan signing of midfielder Marco Asensio from French side PSG. Meanwhile, Italian giants AC Milan cast their transfer net into the EPL to reinforce their attack with the loan signing of Joao Felix from Chelsea.

