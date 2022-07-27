Manchester United news: Bayern CEO dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo links

The former Real Madrid star dreams to play in the UEFA Champions League which his current club doesn't fulfil as they will be playing the Europa League this season

With doubts around Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career, there are murmurs around the transfer market that the former could be on the move. The former Real Madrid star dreams to play in the UEFA Champions League which his current club doesn't fulfil as they will be playing the Europa League this season. One of the 'major' clubs linked with Ronaldo is none other than Bayern Munich. The Bavarian club recently split with their star striker Robert Lewandowski who left for Barcelona, and are now on the hunt for a new striker.



With Ronaldo's doubt around Old Trafford risen, many experts thought that the Portuguese could be a perfect fit at the Allianz Arena. However, their chief executive Oliver Kahn put those rumours to bed. He said, "We discussed this topic -- otherwise we wouldn't be doing our job properly," Kahn told German daily Bild. "Personally, I think Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest-ever footballers. "But we came to the conclusion that, despite the esteem that we hold him in, he wouldn't have fitted our philosophy at the moment."

The 37-year-old Ronaldo only has one year left on his contract with United, but is reportedly desperate to play in the Champions League. Man United struggled last season and could only qualify for the Europa League after finishing sixth in the Premier League. Bayern saw Robert Lewandowski leave for Barcelona earlier this month and Tottenham coach Antonio Conte has complained that the Bavarians have been trying to entice England captain Harry Kane to move to the Bundesliga champions. "Harry Kane is an excellent striker who is under contract with Tottenham," said former Bayern goalkeeper Kahn. Bayern face RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday before opening their Bundesliga title defence at Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5.



