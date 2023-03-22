Manipuris overjoyed to host Chhetri & Co against Myanmar

Fresh from guiding Bengaluru FC to the final of the Indian Super League, Sunil Chhetri will be back to spearhead the Indian challenge against a side that has lost nine out of their last 11 games.

Sunil Chhetri

It has been a long time coming but better late than never, the Manipuris must be muttering as the state, one of Indian football’s biggest supply lines, finally gets to host an international tournament here from Wednesday.

Kicking off the tri-nation tourney, also involving Kyrgyzstan, will be India and Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Fresh from guiding Bengaluru FC to the final of the Indian Super League, Sunil Chhetri will be back to spearhead the Indian challenge against a side that has lost nine out of their last 11 games.

Also read: ATK Mohun Bagan crowned ISL champions after penalty shootout win over Bengaluru FC

Keeping in the mind the 2023 Asian Cup, India’s head coach Igor Stimac will not want his team to take anything for granted and will expect the youngsters named in the squad to grab the opportunity with both hands.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever