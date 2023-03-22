Breaking News
Manipuris overjoyed to host Chhetri & Co against Myanmar

Updated on: 22 March,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Imphal
PTI |

Sunil Chhetri


It has been a long time coming but better late than never, the Manipuris must be muttering as the state, one of Indian football’s biggest supply lines, finally gets to host an international tournament here from Wednesday.


Kicking off the tri-nation tourney, also involving Kyrgyzstan, will be India and Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.



Fresh from guiding Bengaluru FC to the final of the Indian Super League, Sunil Chhetri will be back to spearhead the Indian challenge against a side that has lost nine out of their last 11 games. 


Keeping in the mind the 2023 Asian Cup, India’s head coach Igor Stimac will not want his team to take anything for granted and will expect the youngsters named in the squad to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Sunil Chhetri football sports news Sports Update

