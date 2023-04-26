Mason takes over from Stellini as Tottenham coach

Ryan Mason will take over as the coach after what Levy described as the “wholly unacceptable” 6-1 rout by Newcastle on Sunday.

Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason

Cristian Stellini has left his position as Tottenham interim coach, club chairman Daniel Levy said on Monday.

Ryan Mason will take over as the coach after what Levy described as the “wholly unacceptable” 6-1 rout by Newcastle on Sunday.

“We can look at many reasons why it [defeat] happened and whilst all must take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine,” Levy said.

Stellini was the assistant of former manager Antonio Conte, who left Tottenham by mutual agreement last month.

