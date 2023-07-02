Mbappe, Les Bleus want end to violence in France

“The time of violence must give way to that of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction,” the team said in a statement posted on social media by the PSG superstar. Nahel was shot dead on Tuesday by a police officer at a traffic stop in a Paris suburb

Kylian Mbappe. Pic/AFP

France captain Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus urged an end to violence and called for “dialogue and reconstruction” on Friday as France was hit by a fourth night of protests after the fatal police shooting of a teenager.

“The time of violence must give way to that of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction,” the team said in a statement posted on social media by the PSG superstar. Nahel was shot dead on Tuesday by a police officer at a traffic stop in a Paris suburb.

