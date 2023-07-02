Breaking News
Mbappe, Les Bleus want end to violence in France

Updated on: 02 July,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

“The time of violence must give way to that of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction,” the team said in a statement posted on social media by the PSG superstar. Nahel was shot dead on Tuesday by a police officer at a traffic stop in a Paris suburb

Mbappe, Les Bleus want end to violence in France

Kylian Mbappe. Pic/AFP

France captain Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus urged an end to violence and called for “dialogue and reconstruction” on Friday as France was hit by a fourth night of protests after the fatal police shooting of a teenager. 


“The time of violence must give way to that of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction,” the team said in a statement posted on social media by the PSG superstar. Nahel was shot dead on Tuesday by a police officer at a traffic stop in a Paris suburb. 


Also Read: Mbappe, France teammates express anguish as cops kill teen in Paris


Kylian Mbappe france football sports news Sports Update

