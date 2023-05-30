Mbappe named best French player for fourth time in a row

“It’s a pleasure, I always wanted to win, to write my name into the league’s history. But even with all the ambition I have, I didn’t expect to win so quickly,” said Mbappe on receiving his award

Kylian Mbappe with the Best Ligue 1 Player award. Pic/AFP

Kylian Mbappe was voted the Ligue 1 player of the season for the fourth successive time on Sunday after helping Paris Saint-Germain win a record 11th French title.

The France star has scored 28 goals in the league this term and is on course to finish as the division’s top scorer for the fifth season running. “It’s a pleasure, I always wanted to win, to write my name into the league’s history. But even with all the ambition I have, I didn’t expect to win so quickly,” said Mbappe on receiving his award.

