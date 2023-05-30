Breaking News
Mbappe named best French player for fourth time in a row

Updated on: 30 May,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

“It’s a pleasure, I always wanted to win, to write my name into the league’s history. But even with all the ambition I have, I didn’t expect to win so quickly,” said Mbappe on receiving his award

Kylian Mbappe with the Best Ligue 1 Player award. Pic/AFP

Kylian Mbappe was voted the Ligue 1 player of the season for the fourth successive time on Sunday after helping Paris Saint-Germain win a record 11th French title.


Also Read: Kylian Mbappe: I play to make history and I am doing that


The France star has scored 28 goals in the league this term and is on course to finish as the division’s top scorer for the fifth season running. “It’s a pleasure, I always wanted to win, to write my name into the league’s history. But even with all the ambition I have, I didn’t expect to win so quickly,” said Mbappe on receiving his award. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

