Mbappe to buy second-tier Caen

Mbappe to buy second-tier Caen

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Caen (France)
AFP |

The two-time Ligue 2 champions, established in 1913, start the new campaign by hosting Paris FC on August 17

Kylian Mbappe. Pic/AFP

France captain Kylian Mbappe is set to become the majority owner of second-division club Caen, French media reported on Monday. 


Mbappe, 25, who joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, will spend 20 million euros ($21.6 million) to buy an 80 per cent stake in the 
Normandy outfit from American investors Oaktree, according to newspaper Le Parisien. 



The 2018 World Cup winner almost joined Caen as a teenager before eventually signing for Monaco. Caen finished in sixth place in Ligue 2 last season and their former players include Mbappe’s France teammate N’Golo Kante and ex-Les Bleus defender William Gallas. 


The two-time Ligue 2 champions, established in 1913, start the new campaign by hosting Paris FC on August 17. 

