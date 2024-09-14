Mbappe, Vinicius unaffected by criticism: Real boss Ancelotti

New arrival Mbappe netted a brace in his last outing for the club following three La Liga games without a goal, while Vinicius has one strike in the opening four matches.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said strikers Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior were not letting critics weigh them down after an underwhelming start to the season. New arrival Mbappe netted a brace in his last outing for the club following three La Liga games without a goal, while Vinicius has one strike in the opening four matches.

“They don’t seem affected to me, they are training well, happy. Kylian is progressing each day,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday. “Many forget they started pre-season in the middle of August...they didn’t have a pre-season, they have improved their fitness with games. They seem very well to me, and happy.”

French superstar Mbappe joined Madrid at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract this summer and Ancelotti is still working out how to get the best from the forward, who like Vinicius, prefers to drift in from the left.

