Mbappe’s ready to explain: lawyer

Kylian Mbappe. Pic/AFP

Kylian Mbappe, linked by media to being the target of a rape investigation in Sweden, is to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, “if necessary”, his lawyer said on Thursday. “He retains primacy of his explanations, if necessary, to the Swedish justice system,” Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard told AFP.

Lawyer denies allegations

The lawyer denounced the “media allegations suggesting that Kylian Mbappe spoke about the events of his trip to Stockholm.”

Canu-Bernard added that the 2018 World Cup winner was “at ease” because “he has done nothing wrong.”

French daily Le Parisien and RMC Sports both reported on Thursday the France and Real Madrid striker had consensual sex with a young woman during the trip last week.

Mbappe, the two news

outlets reported, has messages from the woman “with a very positive tone”, telling the tale of a happy meeting and consensual relations. Le Parisien added it could not confirm the complainant in the rape case was the woman who wrote those messages.

Two nights in Stockholm?

As discomfort in his left thigh kept him out of France’s squad for Nations League games, Mbappe chose to go to Stockholm with a group of friends, arriving on October 9 and departing on October 11. Reports in several Swedish media say they visited a restaurant and a nightclub. Once the group had left Sweden, a woman went to police to allege she was the victim of a rape.

On Monday, after

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet became the first media outlet to reveal that a rape probe had been opened, Mbappe slammed the report as “fake news” on his social media and alleged there was a link between the accusations and his financial dispute with former club PSG. A hearing into the case was held on Tuesday. “It’s becoming so predictable, the day before the hearing as if by chance,” Mbappe said on X.

A Swedish prosecutor confirmed that an investigation has been opened, without naming Mbappe.

