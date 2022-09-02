MDFA: Mohit scores four for Catholic Gymkhana

Thugh it was a team effort by the Catholic Gymkhana players, striker Mohit Chandiramani hogged the limelight, scoring all the four goals. The first three came in quick succession late in the first half after which Mohit converted a penaltyin the second session

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Catholic Gymkhana made an impressive and positive start, defeating Lemon Break Football Club by a convincing 4-0 margin in the opening Group A tie of the Mumbai Football Association Div-II league at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra on Thursday.

Thugh it was a team effort by the Catholic Gymkhana players, striker Mohit Chandiramani hogged the limelight, scoring all the four goals. The first three came in quick succession late in the first half after which Mohit converted a penaltyin the second session.

