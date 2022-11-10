×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Mendy denies lying to save himself in rape trial

Mendy denies lying to save himself in rape trial

Updated on: 10 November,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  Chester (UK)
AFP |

Top

The 28-year-old admitted to leading a party lifestyle and having sex with women “within seconds and minutes” of meeting them, Chester Crown Court heard

Mendy denies lying to save himself in rape trial

Benjamin Mendy. Pic/AFP


Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy denied lying to “save his own skin” on Tuesday as he gave evidence for a second day of his trial for string of sexual offences including rape, attempted rape and sexual assault. 


The 28-year-old admitted to leading a party lifestyle and having sex with women “within seconds and minutes” of meeting them, Chester Crown Court heard. The prosecution accuses the former French international of being a “predator”, regularly going clubbing in Manchester before holding after-parties where young women were invited back to his Cheshire mansion and sexually assaulted.



Also Read: Gunners back on top


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
manchester city football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK