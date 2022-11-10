Mendy denies lying to save himself in rape trial

The 28-year-old admitted to leading a party lifestyle and having sex with women “within seconds and minutes” of meeting them, Chester Crown Court heard

Benjamin Mendy. Pic/AFP

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy denied lying to “save his own skin” on Tuesday as he gave evidence for a second day of his trial for string of sexual offences including rape, attempted rape and sexual assault.

The 28-year-old admitted to leading a party lifestyle and having sex with women “within seconds and minutes” of meeting them, Chester Crown Court heard. The prosecution accuses the former French international of being a “predator”, regularly going clubbing in Manchester before holding after-parties where young women were invited back to his Cheshire mansion and sexually assaulted.

