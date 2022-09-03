Merseyside derby, Manchester United v Arsenal the highlights of Premier League weekend

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool kicks off the weekend in the Premier League in a key game for both sides

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool kicks off the weekend in the Premier League in a key game for both sides. Everton have not won yet this season and although they have shown some resilience in recent matches, defeat to their neighbours would make life even harder for coach Frank Lampard. Everton will look to young forward Anthony Gordon and new signing Neal Maupay to carry their attacking threat, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has to decide whether to throw Darwin Nunez back into action after the Uruguayan completed his three-match ban.

Manchester City visit Aston Villa, with Pep Guardiola's men scoring goals at will and Erling Haaland netting consecutive hat-tricks. That must be a huge worry for Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard, who is another coach feeling the pressure. Villa's defensive worries aren't helping Gerrard, and with Diego Carlos still out injured, he needs to decide on his best pair of central defenders, otherwise, things could get ugly, reports Xinhua. Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said his players needed to "toughen up" in the wake of their midweek defeat to Southampton, and although there is probably no more experienced defense than Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly, the trio will have to improve when Chelsea host West Ham United.



David Moyes' side will offer full commitment and are recovering from a poor start to the season with four points in their last two games. Newcastle United were frustrated by conceding a 98th-minute goal at Anfield in midweek, but Alexander Isak had an impressive debut and the Swedish international will try to take their frustration out on Crystal Palace when the two sides meet for what should be an entertaining game at St James' Park.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte could consider giving Richarlison a start when his side take on Fulham. Fulham have made a very positive return to the top flight and Spurs will have to be especially careful of Aleksander Mitrovic, who has already scored more goals this season than in all his last campaign in the Premier League. Leeds United visit Brentford, where they were able to save their top-flight status on the last day of last season. Both sides have made decent starts to the new season with just one defeat each, and another draw wouldn't be a surprise here.

Wolves are starting to look in trouble with just two goals all season and no win in 12. Coach Bruno Lage needs Goncalo Guedes to start scoring and must be tempted to hand a debut to new signing Sasa Kalajdzic when his side face a buoyant Southampton. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest entertain Bournemouth in a clash between two newly-promoted sides: one of which (Forest) has spent a lot of money this summer, while Bournemouth haven't. Sunday's big game is at Old Trafford as Arsenal seek to continue their 100 percent start to the season away to a resurgent Manchester United.

United appear to have put their 4-0 thrashing at Brentford behind them as Erik ten Hag slowly imposes his style on the team, and big-money signings Casemiro and Antony could both start in what promises to be a thriller, with Cristiano Ronaldo watching from the subs' bench.

Finally, Brighton are at home to bottom side Leicester City, with Tariq Lamptey in line for a start after Maupay's move to Everton.

