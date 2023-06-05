“I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future,” Messi told the club website.

Lionel Messi

Listen to this article Messi bids farewell to Paris amidst jeers x 00:00

Lionel Messi didn’t care about the boos in his final game for Paris Saint-Germain as the French league champion lost to Clermont 3-2. Disrespectful PSG supporters booed Messi when the Parc des Princes announcer read his name on a warm evening. A few minutes later, Messi walked onto the field with a smile on his face, holding his three children’s hands before the team photo and kissing them on their foreheads before kickoff. “I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future,” Messi told the club website.

Also Read: Lionel Messi and PSG to part ways soon, confirms coach Christophe Galtier

ADVERTISEMENT

In two seasons at PSG, Messi won two French leagues and the French Champions Trophy and notched 32 goals and 35 assists in all competitions. The World Cup winner didn’t sign the contract extension that Qatar-backed PSG offered him and has been strongly linked with a move to a Saudi club where he could earn more money than Ronaldo. Inter Miami is another possible option but wouldn’t be able to match the Saudi offer of hundreds of millions of dollars. Messi tried hard to get on the scoresheet on the final day of the French league.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever