Messi enjoying ‘last battles’ as Argentina storm into final

But asked about Messi’s “last battles” comment, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni asked for calm

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Canada on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi said he was enjoying his “last battles” with Argentina after the 37-year-old found the net in a 2-0 win over Canada on Tuesday to book a place in the Copa America final. After a lacklustre display against Ecuador in the quarter-finals, Messi looked back to himself again, connecting with Angel Di Maria and strike partner Julian Alvarez, who also scored.

“I’m living it like I lived it in the last Copa America, in the last World Cup....these are the last battles and I’m enjoying them to the maximum,” he told TyC Sports after the win set up a meeting with Uruguay or Colombia in the final. Messi, now playing with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, has yet to indicate whether he will continue to play with Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, which will feature a final at the New Jersey venue. But asked about Messi’s “last battles” comment, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni asked for calm.

“We have to leave him alone, he knows that we will not be the ones to close the door on him. He can stay with us as long as he wants, even when he retires...Let him decide what he wants,” he said. Messi has chance to win a third straight major title with his national side following their 2022 World Cup triumph and their 2021 Copa America win.

