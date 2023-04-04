Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Messi jeered in PSGs 0 1 home defeat to Lyon

Messi jeered in PSG’s 0-1 home defeat to Lyon

Updated on: 04 April,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

The night started in controversial circumstances. As the team line-ups were announced over the loudspeaker, whistling greeted Messi’s name in one part of the stadium

Messi jeered in PSG’s 0-1 home defeat to Lyon

PSG’s Lionel Messi during the match against Olympique Lyon on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images


Paris Saint-Germain suffered a second home defeat in a row Sunday, falling 1-0 to Lyon as their World Cup winning superstar Lionel Messi was jeered by a section of supporters.


After losing 2-0 at home to Rennes two weeks ago, it was Lyon’s Bradley Barcola who inflicted the latest loss for PSG at the Parc des Princes. The goal by Barcola—who had come on as replacement for injured Amin Sarr—made up for a missed penalty by Alexandre Lacazette in the first half. It is the Parisians’ fifth Ligue 1 loss this season, all of them in 2023, and leaves Christophe Galtier’s side just six points ahead of both second-placed Lens and Marseille in third. 



Also read: PSG loses 3-1 at Lens for 1st defeat; Monaco in 4th


The night started in controversial circumstances. As the team line-ups were announced over the loudspeaker, whistling greeted Messi’s name in one part of the stadium. Fans in another area, however, shouted in response “Messi”. Messi, 35, is nearing the end of his two-year contract with the Paris club.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Paris St Germain lionel messi sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK