Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Messi less yet merciless

Messi-less yet merciless

Updated on: 27 March,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires (Argentina)
AP , PTI |

Top

Despite injured star striker’s absence Argentina thrash Brazil 4-1 for their worst defeat in World Cup Qualifiers

Messi-less yet merciless

Argentine players soak in the applause from the crowd following their big win over arch-rivals Brazil in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Messi-less yet merciless
x
00:00

Defending champions Argentina celebrated throughout Tuesday as the team secured its place at the 2026 World Cup hours before an historic 4-1 win over arch-rival Brazil.


Bolivia’s failure to beat Uruguay meant Argentina had enough cushion in South American qualifying to secure one of the continent’s six direct spots for the 48-team World Cup next year.


Argentina then made sure its fans celebrated long into the night by duly dispatching Brazil 4-1, their worst defeat in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.
That the victory was achieved without Lionel Messi, who is injured, made the achievement even more remarkable. 


Also Read: IPL 2025, KKR vs RR: De Kock's unbeaten 97-run knock helps Kolkata win by 8 wickets

La Albiceleste scored their first two goals in opening 12 minutes of play, both thanks to accurate passing and some clumsy Brazilian defending. Julian Alvarez netted the first in the 4th minute, shooting between the legs of goalkeeper Bento from close range.

Argentina scored again eight minutes later via Enzo Fernández, who directed a low cross by Gonzalo Molina into the back of the net.

Brazil got one back via Matheus Cunha in the 26th after a mistake by defender Cristian Romero, who lost the ball on the edge of the box. However, their joy was shortlived as Alexis Mac Allister scored to make it 3-1 to Argentina.

The demolition was complete after Giuliano Simeone scored in the 71st minute after four Brazilian defenders failed to block a low cross.

“We humbly did our job and played a great game. We gave them [the fans] a show. It was a historic result, winning 4-1 makes us really proud,” said stiker Alvarez.

The Atletico Madrid forward also replied to reporters in jest that if Lionel Messi was present, the scoreline could have been more drastic.

“Maybe with Leo Messi on the pitch we might have scored 2 or 3 more goals,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

argentina brazil football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK