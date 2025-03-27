Despite injured star striker’s absence Argentina thrash Brazil 4-1 for their worst defeat in World Cup Qualifiers

Argentine players soak in the applause from the crowd following their big win over arch-rivals Brazil in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Messi-less yet merciless x 00:00

Defending champions Argentina celebrated throughout Tuesday as the team secured its place at the 2026 World Cup hours before an historic 4-1 win over arch-rival Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolivia’s failure to beat Uruguay meant Argentina had enough cushion in South American qualifying to secure one of the continent’s six direct spots for the 48-team World Cup next year.

Argentina then made sure its fans celebrated long into the night by duly dispatching Brazil 4-1, their worst defeat in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

That the victory was achieved without Lionel Messi, who is injured, made the achievement even more remarkable.

Also Read: IPL 2025, KKR vs RR: De Kock's unbeaten 97-run knock helps Kolkata win by 8 wickets

La Albiceleste scored their first two goals in opening 12 minutes of play, both thanks to accurate passing and some clumsy Brazilian defending. Julian Alvarez netted the first in the 4th minute, shooting between the legs of goalkeeper Bento from close range.

Argentina scored again eight minutes later via Enzo Fernández, who directed a low cross by Gonzalo Molina into the back of the net.

Brazil got one back via Matheus Cunha in the 26th after a mistake by defender Cristian Romero, who lost the ball on the edge of the box. However, their joy was shortlived as Alexis Mac Allister scored to make it 3-1 to Argentina.

The demolition was complete after Giuliano Simeone scored in the 71st minute after four Brazilian defenders failed to block a low cross.

“We humbly did our job and played a great game. We gave them [the fans] a show. It was a historic result, winning 4-1 makes us really proud,” said stiker Alvarez.

The Atletico Madrid forward also replied to reporters in jest that if Lionel Messi was present, the scoreline could have been more drastic.

“Maybe with Leo Messi on the pitch we might have scored 2 or 3 more goals,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever