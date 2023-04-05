Messi likely to leave PSG at end of season

“The dynamics have completely changed with PSG less pushing to renew [his contract],” the source said, adding that there was “no deal, no exit yet. But exit is much more likely”

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is “much more likely” to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season than sign a new deal, a source close to the club told AFP on Tuesday.

“The dynamics have completely changed with PSG less pushing to renew [his contract],” the source said, adding that there was “no deal, no exit yet. But exit is much more likely.”

Also read: Messi jeered in PSG’s 0-1 home defeat to Lyon

World Cup winner Messi, who will turn 36 in June, joined in 2021 on a two-year deal which expires at the end of this campaign. On Sunday, the Argentine’s name was jeered by some PSG fans as the teams were announced prior to the 1-0 home defeat against Lyon in Ligue 1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever