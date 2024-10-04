Messi nets brace as Inter Miami clinch Shield

Meanwhile, Messi, 37 will return to Argentina’s national team for the South American World Cup qualifier against Venezuela and Bolivia

Miami’s CF striker Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez celebrate a goal against MLS champions Columbus Crew in Ohio yesterday. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami beat the defending Major League Soccer champions Columbus Crew 3-2 to clinch the Supporters Shield awarded for the best regular season record.

Messi had been subdued until the 45th minute when he put Inter ahead — chesting down a long ball into the box and getting a lucky bounce off Crew defender Malte Amundsen before poking home. Minutes later, Messi made it 2-0, taking advantage of a poorly assembled wall to curl a laser-precision free-kick into the corner past the stationary Columbus keeper Patrick Schulte. But 20 seconds into the second half, Columbus one back through Diego Rossi. Columbus gifted Miami a third when Luis Suarez headed home. The Crew fought back to make it 3-2 through a Cucho Hernandez penalty.

Meanwhile, Messi, 37 will return to Argentina’s national team for the South American World Cup qualifier against Venezuela and Bolivia. He had missed recent matches because of an ankle injury. Coach Lionel Scaloni named Messi in the team that plays Venezuela on October 10 and Bolivia five days later.

