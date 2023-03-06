Breaking News
Messi spends Rs 1.72cr on gold iPhones for World Cup-winning Argentina side

Updated on: 06 March,2023 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Messi gifted the 24-carat devices to each member of the team that won the tournament in Qatar last year. Each phone has the player’s name, jersey number and the Argentina logo on it

Lionel Messi


Argentine football star Lionel Messi spent a whopping GBP 175,000 (approx 1.72 crore) on 35 gold iPhones for his World Cup-winning team and the support staff. 


Messi gifted the 24-carat devices to each member of the team that won the tournament in Qatar last year. Each phone has the player’s name, jersey number and the Argentina logo on it.



 “Lionel wanted to do something special and blingy to celebrate his proudest moment. He got in touch with entrepreneur Ben Lyons and they came up with the design together,” said a source. 


Lyons, CEO of iDesign Gold, said: “Lionel got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup. He said he wanted a special gift for the players, and didn’t want usual gifts like watches.”

