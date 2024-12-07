Messi to kick off opener, Neymar to face Real Madrid

Palmeiras and FC Porto complete Group A alongside Argentina World Cup-winner Messi’s Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will kick off FIFA’s new 32-team Club World Cup when the Major League Soccer side take on Egypt’s Al Ahly in the June 15 opener at the Hard Rock Stadium here, the draw revealed on Thursday.

Palmeiras and FC Porto complete Group A alongside Argentina World Cup-winner Messi’s Inter Miami. Messi’s former Barcelona teammate, Brazilian Neymar, will have a reunion with La Liga rivals and European champions Real Madrid in Group H.

Twelve European clubs will feature in the tournament. The teams are divided into eight groups of four, playing a round-robin group stage with the top two advancing to the knockout stages. The final will be on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New York.

