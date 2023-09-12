Breaking News
Messi to travel with Argentina for match against Bolivia

Updated on: 12 September,2023 09:29 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
Messi, trained separately from his teammates on Sunday after being withdrawn late in Argentina’s 1-0 home win over Ecuador in their opening South American zone qualifier on Thursday, reports Xinhua

Lionel Messi will travel with Argentina’s squad for their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in La Paz, Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni said.


Messi, trained separately from his teammates on Sunday after being withdrawn late in Argentina’s 1-0 home win over Ecuador in their opening South American zone qualifier on Thursday, reports Xinhua.


Tests on Friday cleared the Inter Miami forward of injury but Scaloni is considering resting him amid concerns over his heavy recent workload. “He is going to travel,” Scaloni told a news conference. “Today he trained apart [from the main squad]. There are still two days left until the game. We will make the decision tomorrow or on Tuesday.”


Messi has played 12 games in 48 days, having barely rested since joining Inter Miami on a free transfer in mid-July.

