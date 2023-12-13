Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Messi vs Ronaldo battle set for February 1

Messi vs Ronaldo battle set for February 1

Updated on: 13 December,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Fort Lauderdale (USA)
AP , PTI |

“We’re excited for our group to get the chance to go up against teams with as much quality as Al-Hilal and Al Nassr,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Pics/AFP

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all. Inter Miami confirmed on Monday that it will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup—something that was announced by Saudi officials on November 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate.


Also Read: It’s 200 and won for Portugal legend Ronaldo


Inter Miami will play Al-Hilal on January 29 and Al-Nassr—Ronaldo’s team—on February 1. “We’re excited for our group to get the chance to go up against teams with as much quality as Al-Hilal and Al Nassr,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said. 


