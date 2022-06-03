Messi’s Italian job!

Skipper steals in-form Euro champs’ thunder with mesmerising performance as Argentina clinch inaugural Finalissima with 3-0 victory at Wembley Stadium

Argentina’s Lionel Messi (centre) lifts the Finalissima trophy after their 3-0 win over Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Lionel Messi stole the show as Copa America holders Argentina powered to a 3-0 win over European champions Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley on Wednesday.

Inspired by the peerless Messi, Argentina raced to a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to strikes from Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria.

Argentina striker Paulo Dybala (centre) shoots to score their third goal against Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Dybala impressive too

Paulo Dybala capped Argentina’s rout, but after a disappointing season with Paris Saint-Germain, it was the sight of Messi back to his imperious best that took the spotlight. The 34-year-old’s eye-catching display featured two assists and was worthy of his rare appearance at one of football’s great cathedrals.

‘Italy are a great team’

Thrown into the air by his jubilant teammates after the final whistle, Messi said: “Today was a nice test because Italy are a great team. We knew it was going to be a nice game and a nice setting in which to be champions, It was a beautiful final, full of Argentines. What we experienced here was beautiful.”

It was another memorable moment for Argentina, who have qualified for this year’s World Cup as they extend the golden afterglow from the victory over Brazil that ended their 28-year wait to win the Copa America in 2021.

Argentina were already established as one of the leading contenders to win the World Cup and defeating Italy was another statement of intent from La Albiceleste, who are now unbeaten in 32 matches.

If Messi can play at this level in Qatar, Lionel Scaloni’s side will be a force to be reckoned with as they chase a first World Cup title since 1986. “Everything changed after the Copa America. Now we are enjoying ourselves and things are happening much more easily. We are excited but must keep our feet on the ground,” Di Maria said.

For Italy, it was a disappointing return to Wembley 11 months after they beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

