Gerardo Arteaga of Mexico celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Mexico beats Jamaica 1-0 in Copa America opener on Gerardo Arteaga's 69th-minute goal x 00:00

Gerardo Arteaga scored from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute, and Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on in its Copa America opener.

El Tri, competing as a guest in South America's championship for the 11th time, dominated the match and scored on their 17th shot.

Joel Latibeaudiere's weak headed clearance went to Luis Romo, who controlled the ball off a thigh and passed to Arteaga. His left-foot shot beat goalkeeper Jahmali Waite and went inside the far post for his second goal in 25 international appearances.

Michail Antonio appeared to put Jamaica ahead with a short-range header in the 50th minute but the goal was disallowed for offside following a video review.

Mexico captain Edson Álvarez left in the 30th minute following a left hamstring injury and was replaced by Romo.

Venezuela beat Ecuador 2-1 in the other Group B match. Mexico plays Venezuela at Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, when Jamaica faces Ecuador at Las Vegas. The group finishes on June 30, when Mexico plays Ecuador at Glendale, Arizona, and Jamaica faces Venezuela at Austin, Texas.

El Tri reached the semifinals in 1997, 1999 and 2007. The Reggae Boyz are 0-7 in the tournament following group-stage elimination in 2015 and 2016.

Before a crowd of 53,763 at NRG Stadium, Mexico wore red, green and black jerseys patterned after folk art. El Tri has not lost to Jamaica since a 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal.

