MFA League: IDBI Bank thrash Naval Dockyard 9-1

Updated on: 20 May,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Top

Representational images. Pic/iStock

IDBI Bank were on cloud nine as they stormed to a facile 9-1 win over Naval Dockyard in a one-sided Super (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Friday.


The dominant IDBI Bank outfit scored goals at regular intervals with strikers Surender Lam, Vishal Solanki, Vijay Gupta and Ashwin Menon, scoring two goals each, while Shiva Pallan got one to complete the win. 



Naval Dockyard scored a consolation goal through Ramesh Krishnamoorthy.


 

