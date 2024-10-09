Breaking News
Four held for selling Red Sand Boa snake in south Mumbai
Will support any CM face declared by Congress, NCP (SP): Uddhav
Mumbai cop injured after he falls into nullah while investigating crime scene
Locals stage roadblock in Govandi after 9-year-old boy dies in accident
Six held for selling fake passes of Rang Rass Garba event in Borivali
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > MFA Super Div CFCI U 19 rout India Rush 8 0

MFA Super Div: CFCI U-19 rout India Rush 8-0

Updated on: 09 October,2024 06:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Tanishq Panicker struck a brace while Atharva Bhandar, Rohan Jadhav, Vedant Manohar, Paul Shaju, Praneet Irde and Dhruv Sancheti scored one each

MFA Super Div: CFCI U-19 rout India Rush 8-0

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
MFA Super Div: CFCI U-19 rout India Rush 8-0
x
00:00

Community Football Club of India U-19 beat India Rush 8-0 in a Mumbai Super Div match of the MFA League at Bandra. Tanishq Panicker struck a brace while Atharva Bhandar, Rohan Jadhav, Vedant Manohar, Paul Shaju, Praneet Irde and Dhruv Sancheti scored one each.


Also Read: Harwood Champions League | 'Crowd was rooting for us, so that helped': ICL coach Bimal Ghosh



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports news Mumbai sports sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK