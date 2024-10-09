Tanishq Panicker struck a brace while Atharva Bhandar, Rohan Jadhav, Vedant Manohar, Paul Shaju, Praneet Irde and Dhruv Sancheti scored one each
Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock
Community Football Club of India U-19 beat India Rush 8-0 in a Mumbai Super Div match of the MFA League at Bandra. Tanishq Panicker struck a brace while Atharva Bhandar, Rohan Jadhav, Vedant Manohar, Paul Shaju, Praneet Irde and Dhruv Sancheti scored one each.
