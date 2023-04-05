Michael Keane’s late strike helps Everton hold Spurs 1-1

Some Everton fans jumped over the advertising hoardings to celebrate Keane’s dipping strike that took their team out of the relegation zone and stopped Tottenham from jumping to third place on Monday

Everton's English defender Michael Keane celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park in Liverpool. Pic/AFP

Michael Keane made amends for conceding a penalty by scoring off a long-range thunderbolt in the 90th minute to earn Everton a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in a feisty English Premier League game that saw both teams finish with 10 men.

Some Everton fans jumped over the advertising hoardings to celebrate Keane’s dipping strike that took their team out of the relegation zone and stopped Tottenham from jumping to third place on Monday.

