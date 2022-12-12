Midfielder Declan Rice wants Southgate to stay despite World Cup exit

“We’ve come so far. That’s credit to the manager, the spirit he has brought to this team, the togetherness that we’ve got,” he said

England midfielder Declan Rice. Pic/Getty Images

England midfielder Declan Rice said Gareth Southgate should remain as manager despite their agonising 2-1 defeat in the World Cup quarter-finals at the hands of France on Saturday.

“We’ve come so far. That’s credit to the manager, the spirit he has brought to this team, the togetherness that we’ve got,” he said.

Rice said he wanted Southgate to stay at the helm. “I hope he stays,” he said.

“There’s a lot of talk around that [his departure]. I think he’s been brilliant for us. I think there’s a lot of criticism that he doesn’t deserve. I think he’s taken us so, so far, further than what people could expect and tonight he got everything spot on. It’s not on him. It’s not on him at all…The tactics were right, we played the right way, we were aggressive, we stopped [Kylian] Mbappe... The two goals were against the run of play and that’s not down to the manager, that’s down to us on the pitch.

“I really hope he stays because the core group that we’ve got and what he’s made for us is so special to be a part of. I love playing for him,” Rice added.

