Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Millennium spike their way into CBSE volleyball semis

Millennium spike their way into CBSE volleyball semis

Updated on: 22 August,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

New Horizon School (Arunal) also qualified for the semi-finals.  The New Horizon got the better of Army Public School (Khadki) 15-4, 15-5

Millennium spike their way into CBSE volleyball semis

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Millennium spike their way into CBSE volleyball semis
x
00:00

Defending champions Millennium National School (Pune) defeated Sanskriti School (Lavale) 15-13, 15-11 to enter the semi-finals of the Cluster IX CBSE volleyball tournament organised by  the MVM International School at the Andheri Sports Complex on Thursday.

Defending champions Millennium National School (Pune) defeated Sanskriti School (Lavale) 15-13, 15-11 to enter the semi-finals of the Cluster IX CBSE volleyball tournament organised by  the MVM International School at the Andheri Sports Complex on Thursday.

New Horizon School (Arunal) also qualified for the semi-finals.  The New Horizon got the better of Army Public School (Khadki) 15-4, 15-5.




