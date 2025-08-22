New Horizon School (Arunal) also qualified for the semi-finals. The New Horizon got the better of Army Public School (Khadki) 15-4, 15-5

Millennium spike their way into CBSE volleyball semis

Defending champions Millennium National School (Pune) defeated Sanskriti School (Lavale) 15-13, 15-11 to enter the semi-finals of the Cluster IX CBSE volleyball tournament organised by the MVM International School at the Andheri Sports Complex on Thursday.

