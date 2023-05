Mohammed Salah’s ‘ton’ inspires Liverpool to sixth victory on the trot

Salah’s 13th-minute strike was far from his best as he bundled the ball over the line, but he became the first Liverpool player to score in nine successive home matches in all competitions

Mohamed Salah’s 100th goal at Anfield underpinned Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Brentford in the Premiership. Salah’s 13th-minute strike was far from his best as he bundled the ball over the line, but he became the first Liverpool player to score in nine successive home matches in all competitions.

More importantly, the Merseyside club’s sixth straight win moved it to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United and still in with a shot of qualifying for the Champions League. On the day of the coronation of Charles III, fans jeered the national anthem, “God Save the King”, because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment.

But Salah gave the home fans something to cheer when he scored. He has 30 goals for a third successive season, and fourth in six. It put him level with Steven Gerrard in fifth place on the club’s all-time goal-scoring list with 186. Much has been made of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing from a new midfield position but it was Fabinho, in his traditional holding role, who set up the winner. His chip over a crowded penalty area picked out Virgil van Dijk, who headed to the far post where Salah pounced.

