Mohan Bagan SG beat Hyderabad FC 3-0 in ISL

Updated on: 03 January,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

The Mariners looked to progress the ball forward at every opportunity and played at a high intensity which Hyderabad FC could not match in the initial exchanges

Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after scoring a goal against Hyderabad FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League contest here on Thursday. Jose Molina's men were on the offensive and went on to record their 10th win of the competition. They took the lead courtesy of an own goal from Stefan Sapic followed by strikes from Tom Aldred (41st) in the first half and Jason Cummings (51st) in the second.


The Mariners looked to progress the ball forward at every opportunity and played at a high intensity which Hyderabad FC could not match in the initial exchanges. The hosts were rewarded for their dominant start in the ninth minute when they grabbed the lead courtesy of an own goal conceded by Sapic. Subhasish Bose unleashed Liston on the right flank and the winger found Sahal Abdul Samad in space in the penalty area with a cross.


However, Hyderabad FC custodian Arshdeep Singh was unable to grab his subsequent effort cleanly and the ball cannoned off Sapic before crossing the line. In the 41st minute Aldred doubled the lead with a diving header following Liston's delivery inside the box. The move was initiated by Sahal's corner. In the second half, Cummings collected a long pass from the right flank and passed it to Maclaren. The Australian served it back to Cummings who beat Arshdeep for the third goal.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

