More changes to France star Mbappe’s face mask

France's forward Kylian Mbappe, wearing a protective mask, looks on during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between France and Belgium at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf. Pic/AFP

Kylian Mbappe has had more masks than goals at the European Championship. The France captain is struggling with his peripheral vision in the masks that were fitted to protect his broken nose.

He wore a third different mask on Monday in the 1-0 win over Belgium. “You’ve got the sweat aspect and we know sweat can get in his eyes. He’s getting used to it, but it can affect his vision,” coach Didier Deschamps said.

