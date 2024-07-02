Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > More changes to France star Mbappes face mask

More changes to France star Mbappe's face mask

Updated on: 03 July,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Duesseldorf (Germany)
AP , PTI |

He wore a third different mask on Monday in the 1-0 win over Belgium. "You've got the sweat aspect and we know sweat can get in his eyes. He's getting used to it, but it can affect his vision," coach Didier Deschamps said

More changes to France star Mbappe's face mask

France's forward Kylian Mbappe, wearing a protective mask, looks on during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between France and Belgium at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf. Pic/AFP

More changes to France star Mbappe’s face mask
Kylian Mbappe has had more masks than goals at the European Championship. The France captain is struggling with his peripheral vision in the masks that were fitted to protect his broken nose. 


He wore a third different mask on Monday in the 1-0 win over Belgium. “You’ve got the sweat aspect and we know sweat can get in his eyes. He’s getting used to it, but it can affect his vision,” coach Didier Deschamps said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


