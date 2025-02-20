Feyenoord’s Argentine forward Julian overcomes poor health to net 73rd-minute winner and dump seven-time champions AC Milan out of Champions League in pre-quarterfinals at San Siro

Feyenoord’s Julian Carranza (right) scores off a header v AC Milan during their UEFA Champions League tie at San Siro, Milan

Most important goal I've scored: Carranza

Feyenoord reached the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday after taking advantage of Theo Hernandez’s damaging sending off to draw 1-1 at AC Milan and go through 2-1 on aggregate. Julian Carranza thumped home the winning header in the 73rd minute at a frigid San Siro, sending around 5,000 away fans wild.

Argentine attacker Carranza, who told reporters he was too sick with fever to start the match, cancelled out Santiago Gimenez’s first-minute opener for the seven-time European champions Milan and sent the Dutch through to meet either Inter Milan or Arsenal in the next round. The final whistle saw tempers flare on the touchline between both teams.



Carranza celebrates his goal. Pics/AFP

“The 25 minutes that I played, or 30, I was not feeling great and I think everyone could see it, because after every single sprint there was coughing. It’s the most important goal I’ve ever scored so I’m really happy for that,” said Carranza, who struck for Feyenoord shortly after coming on as substitute as the away side pushed to reach the next round following Hernandez’s red card five minutes after half-time. Already on a booking for a needless foul on Anis Hadj-Moussa just before half-time, Hernandez was ruled by referee Szymon Marciniak to have dived in the penalty box under pressure from Read.

Milan coach Sergio Conceicao deflected the blame away from Hernandez. “You can talk about whether Theo was touched or not, but we need to be stronger emotionally. This elimination is down to me, not anyone else in the team. I am the one who’s responsible” said Conceicao after his team’s pre-mature exit.

Other Results

Atalanta 1-2 Brugge

Bayern 1-1 Celtic

Benfica 3-3 Monaco

