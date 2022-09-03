MSSA news: Ninadh, Neel two good as Cambridge storm into final

The Juhu boys could only convert four of their five tries, with Aryaman Shetty, Aman Dalal, Karmnya Mehta and Jash Singh hitting the target

Cambridge School (Kandivli) scorer Neel Shah celebrates scoring against Bombay Scottish (Powai) at Cooperage yesterday.

Strikers Ninad Mohite and Neel Shah were in tremendous shooting form, striking a brace each to power Cambridge School (Kandivli) to a 4-0 win over Bombay Scottish (Powai) in a boys’ U-16 Division-II semi-final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage, Churchgate, on Friday.

Cambridge began in rousing fashion as Ninad fired them in front in the 7th minute. The Kandivli side doubled their lead when Neel found the back of the net minutes just before the end of the first session. After switching ends, Cambridge cored two quick goals, through Ninad (40th minute) and Neel (42nd minute) to complete a deserving win.



Later, in the second semi-final, St Joseph’s (Wadala) held their nerve for a hardfought 5-4 tie-breaker victory against Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu). The match finished 0-0 at the end of regulation time. In the shootout, the Wadala boys converted all five attempts, through Dominic Francis, Amish Raj, Bilal Khan, Tanmay Sawant and Shardul Mandve. The Juhu boys could only convert four of their five tries, with Aryaman Shetty, Aman Dalal, Karmnya Mehta and Jash Singh hitting the target.

Meanwhile, in the Ahmed Sailor U-16 knockout matches at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) defeated St Xavier’s HS (Andheri) 5-0. Krsna Mehta netted twice while Agastya Kilachand, Aryan Malkani and Ramit Shorewala scored one each for the victors.

Later, St Mary’s ICSE (Mazgaon) also scored an easy 5-0 win against Ryan international (Goregaon), with Clyde D’Souza scoring a brace and Mehank Poojary, Adeen Kunnil and Kalvin Vedamuthu, all chipping in with one each. Also, Utpal Sanghvi (Juhu) eked out a tight 1-0 win over St Joseph’s Secondary School (Malad) with Swaraj Naik scored the lone goal.

